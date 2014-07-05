Ghost brand Baby Metal as 'bizarre'

One of Ghost's Nameless Ghouls has labelled Japanese act Babymetal "bizarre".

Bizarre is a tag Ghost themselves have been given many times in the past, but the Ghoul reckons it better suits the all-female outfit.

After Ghost’s Apollo Stage performance at Sonisphere today, the Ghoul tells TeamRock Radio: “I stood side stage when they went on and I watched the chaos and weirdness that surrounds them. They attract so much attention wherever they go and for a reason of course – they are bizarre in many ways.

“We obviously like bizarre so they are doing something right but J-pop is always going to be weird. They seem to be a cool band, I guess.”

He also revealed Ghost hope to continue their ascent up the festival bill until they are eventually headlining and closing the festival as the main attraction.

He says: “When we set out to make this band it was obviously aiming high as it is hard to pull it off in a smaller context. I think we did that in the beginning and now we have sort of moved on in a way. But the whole point and idea of this is to end up somewhere we can do what we wanna do and we are still a long way from doing everything we want.

“We have a shit-ton of ideas and they will be realised when we have the means to do them.

“Headlining is one of the main goals, yes. You sound like a cocky asshole when you say it but if you don’t have the ambition to push what you are doing to the fullest extent then there’s no real point in doing it.”

