Beefheart box set comes with outtakes album

Captain Beefheart’s “overlooked” albums Lick My Decals Off, Baby, The Spotlight Kid and Clear Spot are accompanied by a full disc of unreleased outtakes in a limited-edition box set.

Sun Zoom Spark: 1970 To 1972 will be released via Rhino in CD, vinyl and digital formats on November 10 – and the label argue it’s essential listening.

They say: “In the Beefheart discography, attention usually focuses on Trout Mask Replica, and as a consequence, the three stellar albums recorded soon after are often overlooked.

“This four-disc collection revisits the albums Don Van Vliet recorded with the Magic Band in the early 70s. The three albums are remastered for the first time. The fourth disc featues 14 previously unissued outtakes from the era, revealing just how much some songs evolved before being released.”

Tracklist

** Lick My Decals Off, Baby (1970)**

Lick My Decals Off, Baby Doctor Dark I Love You, You Big Dummy Peon Bellerin’ Plain Woe-Is-uh-Me-Bop Japan In A Dishpan I Wanna Find A Woman That’ll Hold My Big Toe Till I Have To Go Petrified Forest One Red Rose That I Mean The Buggy Boogie Woogie The Smithsonian Institute Blues (Or The Big Dig) Space-Age Couple The Clouds Are Full Of Wine (Not Whiskey or Rye) Flash Gordon’s Ape

The Spotlight Kid (January 1972)

I’m Gonna Booglarize You Baby White Jam Blabber ‘N Smoke When It Blows Its Stacks Alice In Blunderland The Spotlight Kid Click Clack Grow Fins There Ain’t No Santa Claus On The Evenin’ Stage Glider

Clear Spot (November 1972)

Low Yo Yo Stuff Nowadays A Woman’s Gotta Hit A Man Too Much Time Circumstances My Head Is My Only House Unless It Rains Sun Zoom Spark Clear Spot Crazy Little Thing Long Neck Bottles Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles Big Eyed Beans From Venus Golden Birdies

Outtakes