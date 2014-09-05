Beefheart box set comes with outtakes album

Captain Beefheart’s “overlooked” albums Lick My Decals Off, Baby, The Spotlight Kid and Clear Spot are accompanied by a full disc of unreleased outtakes in a limited-edition box set.
Sun Zoom Spark: 1970 To 1972 will be released via Rhino in CD, vinyl and digital formats on November 10 – and the label argue it’s essential listening.
They say: “In the Beefheart discography, attention usually focuses on Trout Mask Replica, and as a consequence, the three stellar albums recorded soon after are often overlooked.
“This four-disc collection revisits the albums Don Van Vliet recorded with the Magic Band in the early 70s. The three albums are remastered for the first time. The fourth disc featues 14 previously unissued outtakes from the era, revealing just how much some songs evolved before being released.”
Tracklist
** Lick My Decals Off, Baby (1970)**
Lick My Decals Off, Baby
Doctor Dark
I Love You, You Big Dummy
Peon
Bellerin’ Plain
Woe-Is-uh-Me-Bop
Japan In A Dishpan
I Wanna Find A Woman That’ll Hold My Big Toe Till I Have To Go
Petrified Forest
One Red Rose That I Mean
The Buggy Boogie Woogie
The Smithsonian Institute Blues (Or The Big Dig)
Space-Age Couple
The Clouds Are Full Of Wine (Not Whiskey or Rye)
Flash Gordon’s Ape
The Spotlight Kid (January 1972)
I’m Gonna Booglarize You Baby
White Jam
Blabber ‘N Smoke
When It Blows Its Stacks
Alice In Blunderland
The Spotlight Kid
Click Clack
Grow Fins
There Ain’t No Santa Claus On The Evenin’ Stage
Glider
Clear Spot (November 1972)
Low Yo Yo Stuff
Nowadays A Woman’s Gotta Hit A Man
Too Much Time
Circumstances
My Head Is My Only House Unless It Rains
Sun Zoom Spark
Clear Spot
Crazy Little Thing
Long Neck Bottles
Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
Big Eyed Beans From Venus
Golden Birdies
Outtakes
Alice In Blunderland - Alternate Version
Harry Irene
I Can’t Do This Unless I Can Do This/Seam Crooked Sam
Pompadour Swamp/Suction Prints
The Witch Doctor Life - Instrumental Take
Two Rips In A Haystack/Kiss Me My Love
Best Batch Yet - (Track) Version 1
Your Love Brought Me To Life - Instrumental
Dirty Blue Gene - Alternate Version 1
Nowadays A Woman’s Gotta Hit A Man - Early Mix
Kiss Where I Kain’t
Circumstances - Alternate Version 2
Little Scratch
Dirty Blue Gene - Alternate Version 3