Canvas Solaris stream new song Hidden Sector

US instrumental prog metal quartet Canvas Solaris have streamed brand new track Hidden Sector, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming fifth album Chromosphere, which will be released through Divebomb Records on May 14.

It sees the Georgia quartet return to the Tribunal label set-up that released their early recordings, before signing with prog label Sensory. Chromosphere is the band's first album if new material for 11 years!

"In the years between our debut full-length, Sublimation, and Chromosphere, Tribunal had launched Divebomb Records, and it only gilded the lily that Divebomb had reissued some of our favourite albums," explains drummer Hunter Ginn. "It really does feel like a homecoming for us. Tribunal Records founder Matt Rudzinski was one of our very earliest supporters, and believed in our music when hardly anyone else did. We're very grateful for the opportunity to work with him again.

"I don't think this is the record that anyone expected us to make," he says of the punchy Chromosphere. "After a 10-year absence, most listeners probably would have bet on a mellower, more cosmic Canvas Solaris album. While Chromosphere has no shortage of cosmic moments, we have never made a more aggressive, determined-sounding album.

"When we started down the path of making a new album, Nathan [Sapp, guitar abnd vocals] and I knew that we wanted to apply more focus to the songwriting, so we turned to inspiration from late-'80s/early-'90s progressive and technical thrash bands like Toxik, Realm, Watchtower, Mekong Delta, Target, Coroner, Deathrow, Anacrusis, Believer, Obliveon, and Sadus to provide us with a deep reservoir of ideas. Chromosphere doesn't exactly come across as sounding like those bands, but I would like to think that at least Canvas Solaris shares with them some DNA."

Pre-order Chromosphere.