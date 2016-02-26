Candlemass to launch Death Thy Lover EP in June

Candlemass will issue their 30th anniversary EP Death Thy Lover on June 3.

The band announced last year that they’d issue material to celebrate the landmark occasion. It’ll feature their singer Mats Leven, who replaced Robert Lowe in the lineup in 2012.

Leven said: “20 years ago, Leif Edling invited me to the project Abstrakt Algebra. Ten years ago, I started helping Candlemass with their demos. Today, I’m happy to say that I’m the new singer of Candlemass. I truly believe that 2016 will be one of the best years in a long time for Candlemass.”

Bassist Edling sat out the band’s 2015 live dates due to undisclosed health issues, but is back in the studio for the upcoming record.

Death Thy Lover will be made available in a variety of packages including a four-page digipack, LP gatefold edition and LP gatefold webstore edition.

Candlemass Death Thy Lover tracklist

Death Thy Lover Sleeping Giant Sinister N Sweet The Goose

Apr 14: Mexico City Circo Volador, Federal District

Apr 20: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Odisseia, Brazil

Apr 30: Kopervik Karmoygeddon Festival, Norway

Jun 24: Goleniow Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 16: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 28: Las Vegas Psycho Freddie’s, NV

Oct 02: Sheffield Doom and Stoner Sheffield Trip, UK