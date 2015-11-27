Candlemass preview 30th anniversary EP

Swedish doom metal outfit Candlemass are sharing a behind the scenes preview of an upcoming 4-song EP that celebrates the band’s 30th anniversary.

Due early next year, the follow-up to 2012’s Psalms For The Dead presents the studio debut of longtime band associate and singer Mats Leven, who replaced Robert Lowe in the lineup three years ago.

Leven says: “20 years ago, Leif Edling invited me to the project Abstrakt Algebra. 10 years ago, I started helping Candlemass with their demos. Today, I’m happy to say that I’m the new singer of Candlemass. I truly believe that 2016 will be one of the best years in a long time for Candlemass.”

The group are currently working on the EP in Ghost Ward studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer David Castillo.

Edling sat out the band’s 2015 live dates due to undisclosed health issues but as the group’s principal songwriter, he’s once again at work in the studio and laying down his bass parts.

He says: “The new songs are more like the material on the Nightfall album than what we did on Psalms For the Dead. Lots of guitars and cool riffs but also really good songs that I hope and think our fans will dig!

“It’s all recorded and done now and it’s just the mix left. We promise you it will be fucking killer!”

Candlemass will play the Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Netherlands on December 11, followed by an appearance at the Xmas Metal Fest in Meliana, Spain on December 19. Keyboardist Per Wiberg will continues to fill in for Edling on bass until his return.

The band have revealed plans to tour South America in April, with dates to be announced in due course.