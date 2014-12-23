Cancer Bats, Ulver, Kylesa on Sabbath tribute album

Cancer Bats, Kylesa and Ulver are among the bands who’ll appear on a Black Sabbath tribute album.
The project is under production via Cleopatra Records. It was revealed by Kylesa, who posted the planned playlist online, saying: “It’s finally happening – Kylesa is interpreting Black Sabbath.”
They’ll cover Paranoid, while Cancer Bats are to tackle Into The Void and Ulver will take on Solitude.
Of the 14 tracks on the unnamed album, six are from 1970, one each from 1971 and 1976, two each from 1972 and 1975, and one is from 1980.
The completed work is expected next year.
Tracklist
Wo Fat: The Warning
Stoned Jesus: The Writ
Death Hawks: Hand Of Doom
House Of Broken Promises: Lady Evil
Scorpion Child: Hole In The Sky
Mos Generator: Dirty Women
Machuca: Planet Caravan
Ulver: Solitude
Cancer Bats: Into The Void
Witch Mountain: Sleeping Village
Solace: Electric Funeral
Pentagram: Tomorrow’s Dream
Kylesa: Paranoid
Bloody Hammers: Changes