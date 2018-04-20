Cancer Bats surprise release their new album The Spark That Moves

Cancer Bats - The Spark That Moves 1. Gatekeeper

2. Brightest Day

3. We Run Free

4. Space And Time

5. Bed Of Nails

6. Headwound

7. Fear Will Kill Us All

8. Rattlesnake

9. Can't Sleep

10. Heads Will Roll

10. Winterpeg

Cancer Bats have sneak released their brand new album titled The Spark That Moves.

It launched this morning via Bat Skull Records – and our review of the follow-up to 2015’s Searching For Zero is now available to read.

In addition, the band have launched a video for the track Heads Will Roll exclusively with Metal Hammer. Watch it below.

Frontman Liam Joseph Cormier tells Metal Hammer: “Heads Will Roll is a classic Bats Biker Metal banger! Just a ripper from start to finish about being so pissed off you want to cut someones head off. We've all been there and we know we'll be there again.”

As for the decision to release the album without any forewarning, Cormier adds: “We were just tired of waiting. We spent all of 2017 working hard on this album, all while playing shows and talking with our fans, who were constantly asking, ‘when can we hear new music?’”

“We figured why make anyone wait any longer, let’s just drop the entire new album all at once.

“I know as a fan, I just want to hear everything right away, let me buy the record right now! We figured, ‘Why not release our own music the way we want.’”

The Spark That Moves was recorded in Winnipeg over the course of the winter at producer JP Peters’ Private Ear studios and was mixed by the band’s long-time collaborator Eric Ratz.

Cormier reports that bassist Jaye Schwarzer was the driving force behind the new material, and adds: “Jaye definitely set the standard when it came to writing, sending through so many ideas on guitar.

“He would send 16 different riffs over email and call me up to play drums so we could hash out ideas and get things rolling. We couldn’t have written this album without Jaye leading the charge.”

Cancer Bats are currently on tour. Find a list of their upcoming live dates below.

Cancer Bats 2018 tour dates

Apr 20: Toronto Lee’s Place, ON

Apr 21: Toronto Lee’s Place, ON

Apr 24: London Underworld, UK

Apr 25: London Underworld, UK

Apr 26: London Underworld, UK

Apr 27: London Underworld, UK

May 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 03: Cologne Jungle Club, Germany

May 04: Paris Le Gibus, France

May 16: Calgary Dicken’s Pub, AB

May 17: Red Deer Bo’s Bar & Grill, AB

May 18: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB