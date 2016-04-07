Camden Rocks add Escape The Fate and Room 94 to lineup

Camden Rocks Festival has added 20 more bands to its lineup, including Escape The Fate, Room 94 and Stoneghost.

The bands will join Sikth, Young Guns, InMe, Creeper, New Years Day and many more on June 4. The event is held across a number of venues in Camden, London, and features a lineup of more than 200 acts.

Organiser Chris McCormack said of the 2016 bill: “It’s great to see punters and bands from all genres come together to celebrate the best of live music.

“The energy across the day is electric and does Camden’s rock’n’roll heritage proud.”

Other acts recently confirmed include Deadcuts, The Amorettes, Amaryllis, Chapter and Verse, Them&Us, Reverted, Chasing Cadence, This Be The Verse, Lost Gravity, Sisteray, Drones, Leika, Odd Rival, The Kut,Mystified, Raleigh Rye and Gabriella Jones. More than 80 bands are yet to be announced.

For tickets and more lineup information, visit the official website.