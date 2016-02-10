Cage The Elephant stream Cry Baby

Cage The Elephant have made their upcoming single Cry Baby available to stream.

The song is taken from the band’s fourth album Tell Me I’m Pretty, which was released late last year. The single Cry Baby is issued on March 25 via Columbia Records. Tell Me I’m Pretty was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

Guitarist Brad Shultz previously said the partnership with Auerbach came about as a result of drunken bravado. He said: “I was probably a little too drunk in the dressing room and I was like, ‘Man, let me show you some songs, dude. We gotta do some tracks together.’ Typical stuff. I was really wasted.”

Meanwhile, Cage The Elephant have had to upgrade the venues for their upcoming UK shows in Liverpool and Manchester due to high demand for tickets. The Liverpool gig on February 18 will now take place at the Academy 2, while the February 20 show will move to Manchester’s Academy 2.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT UK TOUR 2016

Feb 11: London The Forum

Feb 12: Bristol Bierkeller

Feb 14: Nottingham Rescue rooms

Feb 15: Newcastle Riverside

Feb 16: Glasgow QMU

Feb 18: Liverpool Academy 2

Feb 19: Wakefield Unity Works

Feb 20: Manchester Academy 2