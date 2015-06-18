BVB fans help roadie fund hit double target

Fans of Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, Falling In Reverse and others have helped smash the funding target set to help bring a late roadie’s body home.

Chris Holley died in his sleep in Los Angeles at the weekend, leading to tributes from members of many of the bands he’d worked with.

His family asked for $10,500 via GoFundMe, explaining that he hadn’t been insured and it would take an “extremely large amount” to cover the transit costs to Florida.

But less than 24 hours after the campaign was launched, it all-but crossed the $20,000 mark, meaning Holley will be laid to rest near his loved ones.

The Holleys say: “Chris was one of a kind who touched so many lives – not only in his home town of Pensacola, but all around the world.

“He travelled the world with his friends and was taken away from all of us at a young age. Most people know that the last thing a parent ever thinks about, or wants to do is bury their son.”

The campaign page remains open.