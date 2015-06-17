Black Veil Brides pay tribute to late roadie

Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White and others have paid tribute to roadie Chris Holley, who died at the weekend.

A crowdfunder has been set up to bring his body home from Los Angeles, where he passed away in his sleep.

BVB’s Andy Biersack says: “Chris worked for us as a guitar tech for only a short time but has quickly become one of my best friends in the world. As one of the most sincere and passionate human beings I have ever met, it is not hard to understand why he has touched the hearts and minds of so many.

“We lost a musician, a friend and a true brother. I love you so much Chris.”

Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria says: “No one will ever truly understand what family really means until they are in that moment where you need someone more than you need oxygen.

“Chris has been my lifeline, my best friend, my family since the day I met him. He held me up when I was down. He kept me grounded when I was flying too high. My love can never be put into words. Thank you Chris for just being you.”

Motionless In White’s Josh Balz adds: “Chris was always the person to be with if you wanted to be happy and be in a good mood. We had our ups and downs – but he never let me down and was there for me at my lowest points. It’s truly a great loss to the world.”

Holley’s family say on their GoFundMe page: “In his last conversations with his mother, and close friends, he stressed how badly he wanted to come home.

“It’s going to cost an extremely large amount of money to get Chris home. There was no life insurance policy because no one ever expected such an event to take place.”