Buzzcocks insist It’s Not You

Buzzcocks have premiered It’s Not You – a song taken from upcoming album The Way.
It was delivered to fans earlier this year following a successful PledgeMusic campaign and the band have now made the track available to stream. Hear it below.
The Way drops on September 29 and marks the Buzzcocks’ first album since 2006’s Flat-Pack Philosophy, and is the first record featuring new bassist Chris Remmington and drummer Danny Farrant, who join veterans Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle.
Buzzcocks kick off a UK tour in support of The Way on October 1 in Cambridge.
Tour dates
Oct 01: Cambridge Junction
Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 03: Manchester The Ritz
Oct 04: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 08: Leeds O2 Academy
Oct 09: Birmingham The Institute
Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall
Oct 11: London The Forum
Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 17: Poole Dorset MR KYPS
Oct 18: Reading Sub 89