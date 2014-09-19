Buzzcocks insist It’s Not You

Buzzcocks have premiered It’s Not You – a song taken from upcoming album The Way.

It was delivered to fans earlier this year following a successful PledgeMusic campaign and the band have now made the track available to stream. Hear it below.

The Way drops on September 29 and marks the Buzzcocks’ first album since 2006’s Flat-Pack Philosophy, and is the first record featuring new bassist Chris Remmington and drummer Danny Farrant, who join veterans Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle.

Buzzcocks kick off a UK tour in support of The Way on October 1 in Cambridge.

Oct 01: Cambridge Junction

Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 03: Manchester The Ritz

Oct 04: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 09: Birmingham The Institute

Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall

Oct 11: London The Forum

Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 17: Poole Dorset MR KYPS

Oct 18: Reading Sub 89