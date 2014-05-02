Buy Dylan lyrics for $1m

Bob Dylan's draft of the lyrics to 1965 track Like A Rolling Stone are expected to sell for more than $1m at auction next month.

The handwritten words are thought to be the only surviving final draft noted down while the piece was under production.

The pieces of Roger Smith Hotel notepaper also includes ideas and unused lyrics such as the name of gangster Al Capone and the words “Dry vermouth / you’ll tell the truth.”

Auctioneers Sotheby’s say: “In this near complete four-page working draft, the distinctive ‘How does it fell’ lyric is clearly visible alongside unused lines, stray thoughts on American imagery and interesting doodles.”

A set of lyrics for Dylan’s 1975 track Hurricane will also be on sale and are expected to reach up to $600,000. Boxer Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, who inspired the song, died last month.

Other items in the New York rock and pop memorabilia auction on June 24 include Joni Mitchell’s notes for Big Yellow Taxi, guitars owned by John Lennon and Eric Clapton plus a Jimi Hendrix contract from 1965.