Buy a piece of Strawberry Field and help transform iconic Beatles location

A fundraising campaign has been launched to redevelop Liverpool’s Strawberry Field site made famous by the Beatles.

The old Victorian building which stood on the site was demolished in the 70s – with the Salvation Army now looking to turn the location into a hub to help young adults with learning disabilities.

The Strawberry Field Buy A Brick initiative allows Beatles fans to own a piece of the building, with the bricks cleaned, presented in a box, numbered and embossed with a hologram.

They are priced at £75 each, with orders limited to four bricks per customer.

Julia Baird, John Lennon's sister and honorary president of the Strawberry Field project, says: "I am sure that all Beatles fans will find a way to support this significant project that will bring hope to so many young adults with learning disabilities.

“With Fathers' Day coming soon, what better present could there be for lovers of Strawberry Fields Forever!”

The new vision for Strawberry Field will provide a centre for training, coaching and work placements for young adults in Liverpool and Merseyside so they’ll be better equipped to seek employment.

In addition to the bricks, the fundraiser is also selling t-shirts, mugs, bags and jackets online. Find out more.