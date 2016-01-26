Bury Tomorrow stream 301

Bury Tomorrow have made their track featuring Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta available to stream.

301 appears on Bury Tomorrow’s upcoming fourth album Earthbound, released on January 29 via Nuclear Blast.

Bury Tomorrow say: “As a big thanks to all of you for the amazing support so far, we’ve decided to upload another track before release day. Listen to 301 featuring Jamey Jasta here.”

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates last week told TeamRock the band had written the album on the road. He said: “We wrote it on tour in six weeks, whereas last time we wrote it over eight months. Any quiet place we could find, like a tourbus or a corridor.”

They released a video for the track Last Light this month and they tour Europe with Parkway Drive this month and next.