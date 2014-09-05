Bury Tomorrow's Favourite Metalcore Riffs

Bury Tomorrow's guitarist Jason Cameron guides us through his favourite metalcore riffs of all time.
As I Lay Dying – Confined
“As I Lay Dying and this song were the forefront of melodic metal for me. The way this song is put together is exactly how I would aspire to write a song.”
Still Remains – White Walls
“One of the only bands with a keys player I liked back in the day. This song shows that massive riffs can work with synth.”
Killswitch Engage – Breathe Life
“My favourite Killswitch song of all! It always reminds me that the second half is going to have just as much momentum as the first.”
All That Remains – Tattered On My Sleeve
“A massive melody hand-in-hand with a riff you can’t not headbang to! I spent most of 2004 listening to this tune in my bedroom.”
Unearth – Zombie Autopilot
“When it comes to melody and heavy in metal, I don’t think you can beat this band. They’ll always influence any riff I ever write.”
