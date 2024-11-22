Listen to climactic new Bury Tomorrow single What If I Burn, taken from 2025 album Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience

Southampton metalcore unit Bury Tomorrow have released new song What If I Burn.

The crescendoing track will join previous single Villain Arc, released in May, on the band’s next album Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience. The 11-track record will come out on May 16 via Music For Nations and was produced by Carl Bown (While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine, Sleep Token).

As well as the album, Bury Tomorrow have announced four intimate release shows to take place in May. Dates are below and tickets will go on sale at 11am UK time on Monday, November 25.

Will You Haunt Me… follows Bury Tomorrow’s 2023 album The Seventh Sun, which was released to critical acclaim. Many reviews, including that by Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill, took note of how heavy the record was.

Hill gave it four stars out of five and wrote: “The easy career path for Bury Tomorrow would be to pander to the rock audience. Their popularity may still surge off the back of The Seventh Sun, but that they’ve arguably got even heavier says everything about their attitude and commitment to making the music they love.”

Off the back of The Seventh Sun’s release, Bury Tomorrow played one of their biggest-ever shows, supporting While She Sleeps at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.

Metal Hammer awarded the show a 4.5-star review, with Matt Mills saying of Bury Tomorrow: “The departure of founding guitarist Jason Cameron [in 2021] rocked the Southampton band but, after expanding to a six-piece lineup in the fallout, they look perfectly at home on a stage this huge.

“Anthem Black Flame shows up early to put all of Ally Pally in frontman Dani Winter-Bates’ palm, and the gauntlet of songs from this year’s hyper-heavy The Seventh Sun ensures that all 10,000 of us stay there.”

Bury Tomorrow are currently touring Europe and will play the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, UK, tonight (November 22). Support comes from fellow metalcore names Make Them Suffer, Thornhill and As Everything Unfolds. See the tour‘s remaining dates below.

Nov 22: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Nov 24: London The Roundhouse, UK

Nov 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 28: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Nov 29: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 01: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 19: Bristol Fleece, UK

May 20: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 21: Birmingham The Vault HMV, UK

May 22: Leeds The Key Club, UK