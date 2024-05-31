Bury Tomorrow have never been heavier than on new single Villain Arc

Southampton metalcore favourites Bury Tomorrow have released an uber-heavy new single, Villain Arc.

The track is the first piece of music the band have released since their latest album, The Seventh Sun, in 2023.

Vocalist Dani Winter-Bates comments: “Villain Arc is a next step into a different era of the band.

“Capitalising on the visceral aspects of The Seventh Sun, this track was written to highlight the brutal elements of the band.

“The lyrics and in parallel the composition tell a story, that all of us have a dark side that needs to surface at points to grow, it also delves into the struggle we all face containing different parts of ourselves with the masks that we may wear over time.”

Winter-Bates continues: “Whilst Bury Tomorrow will always have melodic aspects, it’s important to us to highlight our intent to remain a heavy band and we feel this track does that perfectly.

“The video tells a story of inner torment manifested in ‘normal’ environments and the real life struggle we all face mentally battling with our own subconscious.”

Bury Tomorrow will be touring extensively in 2024 to promote The Seventh Sun, starting with a string of European festival dates in the summer.

The band will then play shows in Australia and Japan in August and September, before returning to the UK for three stops in November.

See the full list of dates and get tickets at the Bury Tomorrow website.

The Seventh Sun was released last year to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill gave the album a glowing four-star review.

“The easy career path for Bury Tomorrow would be to pander to the rock audience,” wrote Hill.

“Their popularity may still surge off the back of The Seventh Sun, but that they’ve arguably got even heavier says everything about their attitude and commitment to making the music they love.”