“It’s heavy, it’s dynamic, it’s technical!” We got Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine to name the best song on each other’s classic 2005 album

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the frontmen of Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium have chosen their favourite songs on the other band’s classic 2005 album, The Poison and Ascendancy respectively.

Matt Tuck, singer/guitarist and co-founder of Bullet For My Valentine, names the best Ascandancy track as Rain, the album’s opener.

“It was the first song I ever heard from Trivium,” he explains.

“It’s my favourite song [because] it’s heavy, it’s dynamic, it’s technical. It’s just a great song, I love it!”

Meanwhile, Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy selects Suffocating Under Words Of Sorrow as his most adored moment on The Poison.

“While I love Tears [Don’t Fall] and All These Things [I Hate Revolve Around Me], Suffocating is my favourite Bullet song that I’ve ever heard,” he says.

“I love the two main, iconic riffs. That intro riff, you always know it’s Bullet. Even when anyone plays a pedal-tone-style on the A string, it sounds like Bullet. And that cool chord thing in the pre-chorus, I love it so much. It was one of the first Bullet songs I ever heard and the one that got me into the band. Love it! I cannot wait to hear it live every night.”

The full video of their answers is available below.

Tuck and Heafy spoke to Metal Hammer at the press conference they held on February 22 to announce their 2025 Poisoned Ascendancy world tour. The two bands will co-headline the run, which starts in the UK in January 2025, and perform The Poison and Ascendancy in full at every date.

Support bands for the Poisoned Ascendancy dates are yet to be announced, but the full list of dates confirmed so far is available below. Tickets are on pre-sale now and will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 1.

Further Poisoned Ascendancy shows across the globe are expected to be announced soon.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Feb 1: London The O2