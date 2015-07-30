BTBAM drummer Blake explains stage walk-off

Between The Buried And Me drummer Blake Richardson has apologised after he walked off stage during the band’s set in Salt Lake City on Monday night.

They’re on tour supporting latest release Coma Ecliptic – which gave them their highest-ever chart placement when it launched last month.

Richardson says: “I’ve been battling with a nerve issue in my left leg this entire tour. The pain in my leg, coupled with a night full of technical difficulties, caused me to lash out in frustration towards the end of the set.

“It was inappropriate, unprofessional, and extremely regrettable.

“In my 11 years of touring I have never acted in that manner. I hope that those who were in attendance can forgive my actions.”

The band were forced to leave the stage but returned to finish the show.

Richardson says he’ll honour the remaining dates on the tour, and adds: “My playing may not be 100% but we figure that a BTBAM show is better than no BTBAM show. I appreciate the support from our fans, bandmates, crew and tour mates.”

The band will return to the UK and Europe in September with support from Haken. They’re feature in the latest edition of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

