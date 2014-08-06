Bryan Adams strips down

Bryan Adams has confirmed seven stripped-down shows in England and Ireland next month.

His Bare Bones tour will see him performing an intimate set of his tracks. Tickets for the first five go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 8) while those for the final two will be available on August 13.

Adams is gearing up for the launch of covers album Tracks Of My Years on September 15, which features one new song entitled She Knows Me.

Sep 08: Plymouth Pavilions

Sep 09: Bristol Colston Hall

Sep 10: Brighton Centre

Sep 12: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sep 13: Bournemouth BIC

Sep 17: Belfast Waterfront Hall

Sep 18: Belfast Waterfront Hall