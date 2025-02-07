Bryan Adams has released a new single, Roll With The Punches, a sturdy rocker with a chorus bigger than a barn.

The title track from Adams' upcoming 16th studio album – out later this year – Roll With The Punches was co-written with Robert John 'Mutt' Lange, the super-producer who oversaw Adams' Waking Up The Neighbours and 18 Til I Die albums in the 1990s and has been a frequent collaborator in the years since.

"Roll With The Punches is a song about resilience and the spirit of getting back up no matter how hard you’ve been knocked down," says Adams. "This song is for everyone who’s ever felt defeated but chose to fight another day.

"I believe the song captures the idea of getting through things when confronted with challenges and disappointment by simply rocking out!"

Bryan Adams is currently in Australia on the final leg of his So Happy It Hurts Tour, and will begin the Roll With The Punches tour in North America next month in Thackerville, OK, before a seven-date Las Vegas residency.

The tour will arrive in the UK in May, with dates in mainland Europe beginning in June. Further US and Canadian shows will be announced shortly. Full dates below.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts tour 2025

Feb 07: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 09: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Feb 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches tour 2025

Mar 02: Thackerville Winstar World Casino & Resort, OK

Mar 07: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 08: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 09: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 12: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 14: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 15: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

Mar 16: Las Vegas Wynn Encore Theater, NV

May 08: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 10: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 11: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

May 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 15: London The O2, UK

May 16: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

May 17: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

May 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 21: Belfast The SSE Arena, UK

May 23: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 06: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jun 10: Malaga Auditorio Municipal Cortijo de Torres, Spain

Jun 14: Sierre Blues Festival, Switzerland

Jun 22: Olpe Biggesee Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Tilburg Spoorpark Live, Netherlands

Jun 28: Rotselaar Outdoor, Belgium

Jun 29: Uelzen Open R, Germany

Jul 02: Fulda Domplatz, Germany

Jul 06: Helsingborg, Sweden

Jul 12: Santiago de Compostela O Son do Camiño, Spain

Jul 25: Pompei Anfiteatro Scavi Di Pompei, Italy

Jul 27: Lucca Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 29: Pula Arena, Croatia

Aug 01: Hradec Králové Park 360, Czech Republic

Aug 02 Klam Clam Castle (Burg Clam), Austria

Aug 03: Schlossgarten Schwetzingen Schloss Schwetzingen, Germany

Aug 05: Halle Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany

Aug 06: Chemnitz Küchwaldwiese, Germany

Aug 12: Oulu Halli, Finland

Aug 13: Helsinki Helsingin jäähalli, Finland

Aug 14: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Sep 26: Kempten bigBOX Allgäu, Germany

Tickets are on sale now.