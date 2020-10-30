Bruford's Rock Goes To College gets CD/DVD reissue

Former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford has his 2006 Rock Goes To College album reissued on CD and DVD through his Winterfold label through Cherry Red Records.

The set was originally recorded for the BBC television programme Rock Goes To College which ran between 1978 and 1981, featuring live sets from the likes of Steve Hillage, The Police, AC/DC, Tom Petty, Lindisfarne, Robin Trower and more.

The Bruford set was recorded on March 17, 1979 at Oxford Polytechnic and features Bill Bruford (drums, percussion), Allan Holdsworth (guitar), Dave Stewart (keyboards), Jeff Berlin (bass) and Annette Peacock (voice).

“This was a baptism by fire, our first gig in the first few days of the band’s existence," says Bruford. "At the beginning of it I wasn’t sure. By the end, I knew we were on to something serious."

BRUFORD: ROCK GOES TO COLLEGE

DISC ONE – CD:

1. Sample And Hold

2. Beelzebub

3. The Shahara Of The Snow (Part One)

4. The Shahara Of The Snow (Part Two)

5. Forever Until Sunday

6. Back To The Beginning

7. Adios A La Pasada (Goodbye To The Past)

8. 5G



DISC TWO – DVD: (NTSC Region 0)

1. Sample And Hold

2. Beelzebub

3. The Shahara Of The Snow (Part One)

4. The Shahara Of The Snow (Part Two)

5. Forever Until Sunday

6. Back To The Beginning

7. Adios A La Pasada (Goodbye To The Past)

8. 5G