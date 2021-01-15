Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration

Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will play a US TV special, Celebrating America, on January 20, to mark the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. All three artists have been critical of outgoing US President Donald Trump in the past.

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and John Legend will also appear on the evening broadcast, which will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks. Providing Jon Bon Jovi doesn’t include Fairytale Of New York in his set-list, a lovely time should be had by all.



Pop-punks Fall Out Boy, meanwhile, will play the pre-inauguration We The People livestream concert on January 17, a few days before Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office in Washington DC.

Fall Out Boy bassist/vocalist Pete Wentz has a personal connection to the incoming President, as his parents Roy and Dale first met when Biden was campaigning for a seat in the US Senate, in Delaware. Wentz even has a photo of the President-Elect holding him when Wentz was a tiny kid. No Biden, no Fall Out Boy… Thank you Mr President.

After knowing him for more than 30 years, never prouder of Joe Biden than last night. Way to take it to Ryan! pic.twitter.com/21gEDnPNOctober 12, 2012