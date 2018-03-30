Bruce Springsteen details limited edition vinyl box set

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he’ll released a limited edition vinyl box set later this year.

It’s titled The Album Collection Vol 2: 1987-1996 and it's set to arrive on May 18.

The package will contain material The Boss recorded for Columbia Records and will include the studio albums Tunnel Of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town and The Ghost of Tom Joad.

All have been remastered by Springsteen’s longtime engineer Toby Scott along with Bob Ludwig.

In addition, the box set will also include the 1988 live EP Chimes Of Freedom, the 1996 Blood Brothers EP and Springsteen’s MTV Plugged special on two discs.

Each copy of The Album Collection Vol 2: 1987-1996 will be individually numbered and will come with a 60-page book featuring rare photos, memorabilia and press clippings from the period.

The box set is now available for pre-order. Find a list of the contents below.

Last week, it was announced that Springsteen had added a further 81 dates to his Broadway residency, which will now run through December 15.

Albums

Tunnel of Love (1987) (2 LP)

Human Touch (1992) (2 LP)

Lucky Town (1992) (1 LP)

In Concert / MTV Plugged (1993) (2 LP)

The Ghost of Tom Joad (1995) (1 LP)

EPs

Chimes of Freedom (1988) (1 EP)

Blood Brothers (1996) (1 EP)