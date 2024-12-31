Bruce Dickinson has filmed a video promising Iron Maiden fans that 2025's Run For Your Lives tour is going to be very special.

“Hello folks!" says Dickinson, flashing his Access All Areas laminate at the camera. "This is my tour pass for 2024. That’ll get me anywhere in 2024, but I don’t need that anymore now because 2025 is gonna be something special. Not just because of the tour pass, honestly. We are pushing the boat out with the tour. Not that I need to tell anybody, ’cause basically the tour is sold out already.

"So, for those of you who have bought tickets, which is like all of you, it’s gonna be really, really cool. I’m really looking forward to it. We’re gonna be doing stuff we’ve never, ever done before, and it’ll be a setlist for the ages.

"So, I’ll see you there. And it’s not gonna stop in 2025. It’s gonna roll into 2026 ’cause there’s parts of the world that we need to get to that we can’t get to in 2025. So there you go.”

The Run For Your Lives tour will kick off at the Budapest Aréna in Hungary on May 27, and will mark the live debut of new touring drummer Simon Dawson, who is replacing Nicko McBrain on the road. The schedule currently ends on August 2 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, but only European shows have been announced so far. Full dates below.

Iron Maiden - See you in 2025! (31.12.2024) - YouTube Watch On

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 28: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date

