Bruce Dickinson takes us all behind the scenes of Iron Maiden's epic Legacy Of The Beast tour (and we learn some delightful new things)

Iron Maiden wrapped up their absolutely epic Legacy Of The Beast tour in Tampa, Florida back in October, bringing to an end a touring cycle that first began all the way back in 2018. The Covid pandemic brought an untimely halt to Maiden's touring plans, resulting in them putting out their first studio album in six years, 2021's fabulous Senjutsu, before finally getting to hit the road again this year.

Now, the metal legends have posted the first in what appears to be a series of special Legacy Of The Beast behind the scenes videos, giving us a rare peek behind the curtain at one of the single biggest metal productions of the last few years. Our host for this special event? None other than Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson himself, who gives us a look inside his set-up for each Maiden show, including costume stages, props, and the bare essentials he has to have around him at all times when performing a show.

Amongst the many fun things we learn from the video are: Bruce drinks up to two litres of water per show - and loses up to three and a half litres of sweat; he always has ear plugs, a pack of tissues ("I get very snotty when I have to sing properly") and a cup of coffee on hand for each gig (not to drink, in the case of the coffee, but to, er, smell - "I literally just smell the coffee"); and he's not afraid to reuse some classic props and costumes (the ...Ancient Mariner cloak is dusted off for this latest production).

Bruce also talks us through some of the many awesome props he uses on stage, from his giant cross for Sign Of The Cross to the unbelievable flamethrower suit for Flight Of Icarus.

Check it all out below. We can only imagine what Maiden have planned for their Future Past tour in 2023.