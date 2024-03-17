History is littered with potentially brilliant albums that have never seen the light of day, from Slipknot’s semi-mythical Look Outside Your Window, Korn’s equally mysterious Korn Kovers collection, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge’s recently unearthed solo record. Some were recorded and shelved, others were abandoned halfway through for reasons known only to the participants, many never really made beyond the ‘wouldn’t this be a fantastic idea?’ stage.

Bruce Dickinson’s idea for the follow-up to Iron Maiden’s mighty 1984 album Powerslave falls squarely into the latter category. Burnt out after the gruelling 13-month long World Slavery Tour, Bruce suggested the band rip up the rulebook and write something completely different next time around.

“If I had my way, [Powerslave follow-up] Somewhere In Time would have sounded very different,” he said in the liner notes for the latter album’s 1998 reissue, adding that he envisaged more of an ‘acoustic’ album.

Bruce actually started writing songs for this potentially mould-breaking record. “It was all a bit Jethro Tull-y and a bit witchy-woo,” he says, referring to the venerable British folk-prog band also beloved of Maiden bassist Steve Harris. There was just one obstacle. Harris wasn’t so keen on this new musical direction for his own band.

“Maiden occupies such a unique space in the pantheon of rock bands, because it’s not just about music, it’s almost like a social phenomenon,” said Bruce. “Steve sees the identity of Maiden as really important. To me, the identity of Maiden is, ‘If we do different kinds of music, it’s still Iron Maiden, cos we’re doing it.’ Which is probably naive.”

However, it wasn’t a complete waste of time for Bruce. Those initial song ideas produced the seeds of a track that would go on to be one of his most iconic solo antjems.

“There was one idea that I had, which actually turned into Tears Of The Dragon,” the singer told Hammer. “That was one of the rejects.”

A finished version of Tears Of The Dragon appeared on Bruce’s second solo album, 1994’s Balls To Picasso, released the year after he quit Iron Maiden.

The singer recently said that Tears Of The Dragon is the song he’s proudest of writing.

“I would say Tears Of The Dragon, ’cause I don’t know what it means,” he told Revolver. “But it means something. That song really affects people. It affects me.

“I do know what it’s about. It’s about abandonment, not being abandoned, but abandoning yourself to the universe, to whatever is gonna come next. But I still don’t know why it is ‘the tears of the dragon’. I’ve never figured that out. It works and it means something, but I don’t know what it is. And that’s why it’s great.”

Bruce recently released his new solo album, the acclaimed The Mandrake Project, accompanied by an epic 12-part comic book series. He begins a solo world tour in April in the USA, followed by shows in South America and Europe.

