Watch awesome front row footage of Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson rocking the Whisky A Go Go in LA last night for his first full solo show in 22 years

Last night, Bruce Dickinson kicked off the latest chapter of his solo career with a memorable, intimate show at iconic Los Angeles venue, the Whisky A Go Go. Performing a 'surprise' show under the banner of the House Band From Hell, Dickinson played a riotous, fifteen-song set with his backing band, featuring longtime collaborator Roy Z on guitar, plus Whitesnake bassist Tanya O'Callaghan, drummer Dave Moreno and keyboardist Mistheria.

Exclusive footage filmed from the front row of the show by Metal Hammer photographer Stephanie Cabral sees Dickinson and co smashing their way through Abduction, taken from Brucey's 2005 solo album, Tyranny Of Souls. It marks the first time Dickinson has played the song live. Alongside Abduction getting an airing, debut live plays were also given to Afterglow Of Ragnarok, Many Doors To Hell, Resurrection Men and Rain On The Graves, all taken from this year's critically acclaimed The Mandrake Project. Also played for the very first time was The Alchemist, taken from Dickinson's 1998 album The Chemical Wedding.

All those songs appeared alongside classic Dickinson solo cuts including Tears Of The Dragon and Accident Of Birth, with a cover version of The Edgar Allen Winter Group's Frankenstein also being played.

Watch the aforementioned footage of Dickinson and his band playing Abduction below.

Bruce Dickinson Whisky A Go Go setlist (April 12 2024)

Accident Of Birth

Abduction

Laughing In The Hiding Bush

Afterglow Of Ragnarok

Chemical Wedding

Many Doors To Hell

Tears Of The Dragon

Resurrection Men

Rain On The Graves

Frankenstein

Gods Of War

The Alchemist

Darkside Of Aquarius

Jerusalem

Road To Hell

