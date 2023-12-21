Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes posts portion of hyper-heavy new song Kool Aid online

Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes has posted a snippet of a new song called Kool Aid on social media.

The vocalist of the UK pop-metal band posted several seconds of the track on Instagram. The music sounds incredibly heavy, predominantly featuring distorted guitars and Sykes screaming.

The post seemingly confirms that Kool Aid will be the second song on Bring Me’s impending studio release, Post-Human: Nex-Gen. It also reveals that track one has the working title of Scream and that track three is going to be called Top 10 Statues That Cried Blood.

Post-Human: Nex Gen will be the sequel to Bring Me’s 2020 studio project, Post-Human: Survival Horror. The release was supposed to come out on September 15, 2023, but was postponed to an as-yet unconfirmed date.

Sykes confirmed the postponement in an Instagram post in August.

“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” the vocalist wrote.

“Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys. We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”

Bring Me are currently touring despite Nex Gen’s postponement. The band will play several dates in the UK in January, including a date at London’s O2 Arena. Full dates are available below and tickets are on sale now.

Bring Me The Horizon: UK and Ireland tour 2024

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland