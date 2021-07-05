Bring Me The Horizon launch Syko Juice, their own vegan BBQ sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have teamed up with Manchester ‘Saucy Brews’ producer’s Lou’s Brews to create their own bespoke BBQ sauce.

Comprised of chilli peppers (chipotle, jalapeno, ancho), tomato, vinegar (cider, white), brown sugar, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, hickory and mesquite smoke flavour, rapeseed oil and water, the Sheffield quintet’s Syko juice is described as a “Super Smokey BBQ sauce with a big ole spicy kick” with the promotional blurb promising “this vegan sauce is the perfect way to crank your barbecues up to the next level.”

A 150ml bottle of Syko Juice is available for £10.

Marvellous.

The same company is also responsible for developing YouMeAtSix’s Suckapunch sauce (Habanero Chilli, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum), retailing at just £6.99.

Alternatively, one might wish to consider CJ Wildheart’s Devilspit Sauce range, although at the time of writing, this fiery treat is completely sold out. So too, incidentally, is the hot sauce series which Mötley Crüe unveiled in December.

Panic not sauce fans, for Van Halen’s Michael Anthony still has bottles of his Mad Anthony sauce available, and there seems to be good stock levels available for The Offspring’s Dexter Holland’s Gringo Bandito range. Phew.

Incidentally, Bring Me The Horizon and YouMeAtSix will be touring the UK together in September, if you can tear yourself away from the BBQ grill.