Bring Me The Horizon fans riot after show gets cancelled halfway through

Fans of Bring Me The Horizon rioted after the UK pop-metal band cancelled their set in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 10.

The band played 11 songs of a planned 19-song set at the Ancol Beach City International Stadium on Friday night, before needing to stop due to safety concerns about the venue. A planned second night at the stadium was also cancelled.

Fans responded to the cancellations by breaking venue property and storming onto the stage.

In an Instagram story, singer Oli Sykes elaborated on the reason for the cancellations.

“While we were performing last night, we got pulled off after one of our songs due to concerns from our crew and some of the local crew that the staging, the trust, basically a lot of the venue was structurally unsound,” the 36-year-old wrote (via The PRP).

“It was bouncing so much that a lot of the video monitors, speakers, basically everything was bouncing at a really concerning amount and there were serious concerns that something would happen. The structure could’ve fallen and hurt people or worse, so we had no choice but to cancel the show.

“Unfortunately due to that situation, we can’t play tonight either. We’ve looked at everything we could do. We kinda suggested that we take our video screens away, we take out [sic] lights away and just play some kind of stripped back show.”

Promoter Ravel Jundary of Ravel Entertainment also commented, as reported by Metal Injection.

“I, Ravel Junardy as the promoter of Ravel Entertainment, would like to clarify and apologize profusely for the lack of a setlist for the main performers on the first day of the show due to technical difficulties,” he said.

“And we regret to inform you that the second day of the show had to be cancelled. As a form of responsibility, Ravel Entertainment will provide proportional refunds for the first day and also full refunds for the second day.”

Bring Me The Horizon are expected to release their next studio project, Post Human: Nex Gen, in 2024. The release was supposed to come out on September 15, 2023, but was postponed in August.

“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” Sykes wrote in a statement.

“Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys. We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”

Bring Me The Horizon will tour the UK in January 2024.