Brighton gets its own rock and metal festival

The first bands have been announced for Breakout Festival.

Everyone loves the seaside. But what’s the one thing that can improve a weekend of sand castles and crazy golf? A giant dose of rock and metal!

New festival Breakout is coming to sunny Brighton this September and has just announced the patrons of French metalcore Betraying The Martyrs and the chaos-loving Silent Screams. And with the secret headliner still to be announced, plus three stages of rock an metal, this could be one very heavy weekend.

Also announced are Funeral For A Friend, Qemists and The Blackout. Tickets are just £29.50 and you can pick them up here.