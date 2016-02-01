Brian Wilson reveals Pet Sounds world tour

Brian Wilson has announced a world tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of seminal Beach Boys album Pet Sounds.

The widespread 2016 tour will see Wilson perform the album in full for the final time, taking in more than 70 venues across the US, the UK, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Wilson and his band will be joined by former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin when they kick off the tour in New Zealand on March 26.

As well as Pet Sounds in its entirety, fans can expect hits from throughout Wilson’s 54-year career.

Wilson says: “It’s really been a trip to sit here and think about releasing Pet Sounds 50 years ago. I love performing this album with my band and look forward to playing it for fans all across the world.”

Pet Sounds was released in 1966 and went on to become one of the best-selling and most influential records of all time.

In 2015, Wilson released his latest solo album No Pier Pressure.

For ticket details for the Pet Sounds anniversary dates, visit Brian Wilson’s website.

BRIAN WILSON PET SOUNDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR 2016

Mar 26: Auckland The Civic, New Zealand

Mar 28: Byron Bay Bluesfest, Australia

Mar 29: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Mar 31: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Apr 03: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia

Apr 05: Hindmarsh Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 07: Perth Riverside Theatre, Australia

Apr 12: Tokyo International Forum, Japan

Apr 13: Tokyo International Forum, Japan

Apr 15: Osaka Orix Theatre, Japan

Apr 30: Austin Carson Creek Ranch, TX

May 15: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 17: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 18: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

May 20: London Palladium, UK

May 21: London Palladium, UK

May 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 26: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

May 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 29: Newcastle Sage Gateshead, UK

May 31: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Jun 01: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Festival, Spain

Jun 08: Tel Aviv-Yafo Raanana Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 14: Burlington Flynn Main Stage, VT

Jun 15: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Jun 17: Boston Symphony Hall, MA

Jun 18: Boston Symphony Hall, MA

Jun 19: Lenox Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed, MA

Jul 01: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jul 09: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Jul 15: Elizabeth Horseshoe Casino, IN

Jul 17: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Stir Cove, IA

Jul 20: Kansas City Muriel Kauffman Theatre, MO

Jul 21: St Charles Family Arena, MO

Jul 22: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Jul 23: Bossier City Horseshoe Casino, LA

Sep 13: St Petersburg Mahaffey Theatre, FL

Sep 14: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Sep 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Sep 19: Charlotte Blumenthal PAC, NC

Sep 20: Washington Music Center At Strathmore, DC

Sep 21: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Sep 23: Upper Darby Tower Theater, PA

Sep 25: Easton State Theatre, PA

Sep 27: Wallingford Toyota Presents At Oakdale, CT

Sep 28: Buffalo Univ At Buffalo Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 30: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Oct 02: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Oct 04: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 07: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Oct 08: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 10: Arcata Humboldt State Univ Van Duzer Theatre, CA

Oct 13: San Francisco Masonic, CA

Oct 14: Stateline Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, NV