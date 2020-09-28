Brian May to introduce Kings Daughters' first ever live show... and you can watch

Brian May-produced pop-rockers Kings Daughters will perform their first live show tomorrow night (September 29), and May will be on hand to provide the band with an onstage introduction.

The show will be broadcast online via the band's YouTube channel, and will celebrate the release of the band's new single Dancing In The Rain, the follow-up to April's Get Up. The song was written by Kings Daughters' singer Talia Dean, and was inspired by the tragic death of Dean's best friend during lockdown.

“This virtual launch is going to be an incredible sense of liberation for us after having been in lockdown for seven months," say the band. "Being unable to perform, which is what we’re here to do, has had a bigger impact on us than we ever could have imagined and we've really struggled as a result.

"We hope to set a new precedent for live performances with our first gig which will reach fans all over the world. We’ve still had to rehearse and put great creativity into the production, as if fans were coming to see us in the real world, but instead they get to watch the show in the comfort of their living room from all corners of the globe.

"As we perform our new single, Dancing in the Rain, to honour those we lost – inspired by the tragic passing of Talia Dean’s best friend during lockdown – we, along with our audience, will collectively be saying an almighty and heartfelt felt goodbye to those no longer with us, who due to COVID law could not be honoured properly in ceremony."

"Kings Daughters is full of raw and original talent," says May, "and they’ve fought every inch of the way to get to this point. They clearly have what it takes to become a force in the world."

Joining Dean in Kings Daughters are guitarist Izzy Lysell and drummer Vicky O’Neon. The live show will start at 8pm UK time.