Brian May & Roger Daltrey guest on Grenfell charity single

Queen guitarist Brian May and The Who vocalist Roger Daltrey are among artists who have recorded a cover of Simon and Garfunkel classic Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The 24-storey residential building in North Kensington, west London, was engulfed in flames last week, with police reporting that 79 people are missing presumed dead.

The cover was organised by pop mogul Simon Cowell, who drafted in dozens of artists from across the music world to record a cover of the 1970 hit single under the Artists For Grenfell banner.

May recorded his guitar parts in the US and said on his website prior to sending the files back across the Atlantic: “Guitar parts played on June 18 on the Queen stage where we’re rehearsing in Anaheim.

“Simon Cowell’s team are working on the track in Sarm Studios – close where the Grenfell disaster happened – and a studio where so much of our old material was recorded.

“Through the miracle of digital encoding, this will be transmitted tonight and will all arrive this morning, ready to be laid into the London backing track, along with the vocal overdubs.”

May added: “This is a great cause – all credit to Simon for pitching in – and of course this is my neighbourhood too – so I had to volunteer my services to help the families who are suffering so much.”

Money raised from the single, which was released today, will go towards The London Community Foundation to help those in need.

To buy the track or to make a donation, visit the Artists For Grenfell website.

