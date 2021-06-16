Brian May has launched a Queen 3-D competition and would like you to enter

Queen guitarist Brian May has launched a competition, and he'd very much like you to take part. How? By recreating a three-dimensional version of a scene from Queen's long and illustrious history.

May became a fan of stereoscopy – the process through which a pair of two-dimensional images are combined to give the perception of three-dimensional depth – in 1959, and has been a devotee of the technique ever since. He's published Queen In 3-D – part-memoir, part-photographic journal – as well as a book featuring 3-D photos of the moon, and another focussed on Victorian fashion. In 2017 he also launched two augmented reality apps for Halloween.

Now he wants fans to recreate a scene from Queen's history, then turn it into stereoscopic image using a smartphone app (we're told 3D Photo for iPhone or 3DSteroid for Android will do the job).

May himself will judge the results, while the winner will receive a Queen 3-D bundle featuring a copy of the deluxe, Bohemian Rhapsody edition of Queen in 3-D, which comes with a bookplate adorned by Brian May’s signature and a pack of Radio Ga Ga stereo cards.

What scene will you choose? Freddie at Live Aid? The final Queen show at Knebworth? The cover of News Of The World? The infamous New Orleans launch party for Queen's Jazz album? Perhaps not: the choice is literally yours.

For details on how to enter, visit the London Stereoscopic Company's Facebook page. The closing date is noon UK time on June 25, and the winner will be announced at 6pm on June 28 via the company's social media channels.