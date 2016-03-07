Brian Fallon reveals Painkillers

Brian Fallon has issued a steam of the title track from his debut solo album Painkillers.

The record’s out on March 11 and comes after his band The Gaslight Anthem revealed they were going on hiatus last year.

Painkillers follows preview clips of Nobody Wins, A Wonderful Life and Steve McQueen.

Fallon will tour the UK and Europe in April where he’ll play a selection of tracks from his new album plus material from his Horrible Crowes’ debut album Elsie.

He’ll be joined on the trek by Alex Rosamilia, Ian Perkins and Catherine Popper as his back-up band.

Painkillers is available for pre-order.

Brian Fallon Painkiller tracklist

A Wonderful Life Painkillers Among Other Foolish Things Smoke Steve McQueen Nobody Wins Rosemary Red Lights Long Drives Honey Magnolia Mojo Hand Open All Night

Apr 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Apr 06: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 07: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Apr 08: London Koko, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Apr 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 14: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 15: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Apr 17: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 19: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Apr 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany