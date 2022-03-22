Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

By ( ) published

Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells will be performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra later this year

Tubular Bells
(Image credit: Press)

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,

The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton Court back in 2009, will also be performing the iconic parts of the Master of Ceremonies and The Caveman for the piece, which will be performed in its entirety by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Simon Dobson and with band and singers from the London Contemporary Voices Choir and Ellis Shaw.

The iconic album will be played in full, as well as Ommadawn Part 1 and Hergest Ridge Part 1. Mike Oldfield will not be performing.

“I must say it is a great honour to be part of such an iconic work of art," says Blessed. "I first became aware of the legendary album in 1973 when I was appearing in I Claudius as the Emperor Augustus Caesar for the BBC TV. I must confess I was mesmerised at the time by Mike Oldfield’s creation. I am thrilled to bits to be given the opportunity to work with Simon and the orchestra to bring this wonderful music to life."

“The show will be a glorious technicolour tribute to Tubular Bells, one of the most iconic and seminal albums of all time," says arranger and conductor Dobson. "We aim to build on the legacy of this incredible music and bring a modern reworking to life with huge musical forces, projection mapping and special guests."

The shows take place at:
Oct 31: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nov 1: London Royal Albert Hall
Nov 2: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25. A companion album will be released later this year,

Get tickets.

Tubular Bells

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.