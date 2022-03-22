Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,

The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton Court back in 2009, will also be performing the iconic parts of the Master of Ceremonies and The Caveman for the piece, which will be performed in its entirety by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Simon Dobson and with band and singers from the London Contemporary Voices Choir and Ellis Shaw.

The iconic album will be played in full, as well as Ommadawn Part 1 and Hergest Ridge Part 1. Mike Oldfield will not be performing.

“I must say it is a great honour to be part of such an iconic work of art," says Blessed. "I first became aware of the legendary album in 1973 when I was appearing in I Claudius as the Emperor Augustus Caesar for the BBC TV. I must confess I was mesmerised at the time by Mike Oldfield’s creation. I am thrilled to bits to be given the opportunity to work with Simon and the orchestra to bring this wonderful music to life."

“The show will be a glorious technicolour tribute to Tubular Bells, one of the most iconic and seminal albums of all time," says arranger and conductor Dobson. "We aim to build on the legacy of this incredible music and bring a modern reworking to life with huge musical forces, projection mapping and special guests."

The shows take place at:

Oct 31: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nov 1: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 2: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25. A companion album will be released later this year,

