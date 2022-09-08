Brace yourselves, Lamb Of God's ferocious new single Grayscale is here

Lamb Of God have shared their brutal new single, Grayscale, lifted from the quintet's forthcoming album Omens, which is scheduled to arrive on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Grayscale serves as the third single from the new collection, and follows the previously-released tracks Nevermore and Omens.

The song itself is cemented by vigorous heavy riffs, violent percussion, and frontman Randy Blythe's hallmark coarse screams, underscored by beautifully poetic lyrics such as 'There’s a war going on inside my head / Shadows sewn of golden thread' and 'I paid a thief to steal away my one escape / I bought a broken mirror just to try and see my face.'

Speaking of the new release, guitarist Willie Adler comments, "Grayscale has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it. We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won't necessarily be a Lamb song.

"I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with 'Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'"

The Virginian metal juggernauts will be heading off on their US headline tour tomorrow (September 9), kicking off with a show in Brooklyn Coney Island, NY. Throughout the duration of the run they'll be joined by Killswitch Engage. On select dates, they'll receive support from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy.

In December, the band will be hitting the road for the UK leg of their State Of Unrest tour, alongside Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as special guests. They'll commence the trek with a performance at Brixton Academy in London on December 13.

Listen to Grayscale below:

Omens tracklisting:

Nevermore

Vanishing

To The Grave

Ditch

Omens

Gomorrah

Ill Designs

Grayscale

Denial Mechanism

September Song

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09: Brooklyn Coney Island, NY

Sep 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Alton Blue Ridge Music Festival, VA

Sep 13: Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, OH

Sep 14: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

Sep 16: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 17: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 18: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 21: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence, KY

Sep 24: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 25: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill, MI

Sep 26: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 15: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 18: Manchester Academy