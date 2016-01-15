Bowie's family ask fans to celebrate his life

David Bowie’s family have asked fans to celebrate “his life as they see fit” and confirmed they’ll hold a private memorial ceremony.

It was reported yesterday that the singer’s body was cremated in New York soon after his death with no friends or family present, as per his wishes. His family have since said they will remember him behind closed doors.

In a statement, they say: “The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend. They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times.

“We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world. However, it is important to note that while the concerts and tributes planned for the coming weeks are all welcome, none are official memorials organised or endorsed by the family.

“Just as each and every one of us found something unique in David’s music, we welcome everyone’s celebration of his life as they see fit.”

Next month’s Brit Awards ceremony will include a tribute to Bowie’s work and a memorial concert will be held at New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 31. The New York show will feature performances from Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, Heart’s Ann Wilson, Cyndi Lauper and Jakob Dylan, among others, all performing Bowie songs.

Bowie died at the weekend after an 18-month battle with cancer which he kept secret to all but his family and closest friends. He was 69.

Bowie and Eno planned to revisit 1995's Outside