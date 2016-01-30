Bowie asked for ashes to be scattered in Bali

David Bowie requested that his ashes be scattered in Bali as part of a Buddhist ritual, according to paperwork filed in New York.

Bowie’s will was entered at a Manhattan court yesterday (Friday) under the singer’s legal name, David Robert Jones. He died on January 10 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. His body was cremated in New York two days later.

The will also reveals he left behind an estate worth $100million (£70m), half of which will go to his widow Iman. The rest will be split between his children Duncan and Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Bowie’s personal assistant Corinne Schwab was left $2m and $1m was given to a former nanny, Marion Skene.

According to the BBC, the will was written in 2004 and stipulated that he be cremated in Bali, but if that was not practical, then his ashes be scattered there “in accordance with the Buddhist rituals.”

Tributes for Bowie poured in after his death, with producer Tony Visconti saying his final album Blackstar – released just two days before his death – was a “parting gift” to the world.