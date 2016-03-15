Boss Keloid premiere Lung Mountain video

Progressive sludgers Boss Keloid are premiering their new video exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Wigan’s own riffmonsters Boss Keloid are debuting their trippy new video for Lung Mountain, taken from the upcoming album Herb Your Enthusiasm.

“The theme of Lung Mountain is about engaging with and fulfilling personal, creative energies,” says gutiarist Paul Swarbrick, speaking to Metal Hammer. “This is a constant thread throughout Herb Your Enthusiasm. The video represents the journey through the Lung Mountain filtered through the eye of the ‘Keloid-o-scope’ in search of the holy grail of bespoke knitwear and creative fulfilment.”

Herb Your Enthusiasm is out on April 8, via Black Bow Records.