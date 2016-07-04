Bonfire split with singer David Reece

Bonfire have split with their singer David Reece.
The veteran German rockers parted ways with the American vocalist due to “personal and professional differences” that were deemed “irreconcilable.” He featured on their two latest albums, 2015’s Glorious and 2016’s Pearls.
The band have now re-hired their former singer Michael Bormann, who has also appeared on television show The Voice Germany. He was a member of Bonfire from 1993 until 1994.
Bonfire say: “This reunion of sorts with mastermind Hans Ziller at the controls has all the ingredients for a truly incredible future. With all the missing pieces finally in place, this alignment will prove to be the strongest Bonfire ever.”
They have a number of European tour dates scheduled over the coming months.
Bonfire tour dates 2016
Jul 08: Markneukirchen Music Hall, Germany
Jul 09: Freibad Open Air, Germany
Jul 22: Pforring Open AIr, Germany
Jul 23: Fritzlar Rock Am Stuck Festival, Germany
Jul 28: Brande Headbangers Open Air, Germany
Aug 05: Gossau Rock On Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 13: Affalterbach Eichen Open Air, Germany
Aug 14: Bellenberg 160th Birthday Bash Open Air, Germany
Aug 25: Helsinborg Rockbaten, Sweden
Aug 26: Oslo Olsen Pa Bryn, Norway
Aug 27: Linkoping Hell Yeah Rock Club, Sweden
Sep 02: Ludenscheid Dahlmann Club, Germany
Sep 03: Giessen Schiffenberg Rockt Festival, Germany
Sep 23: Kiel Raucherei, Germany
Sep 24: Rostock Kutscher Open Air, Germany
Sep 29: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Sep 30: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Oct 06: Miltenberg Beavers, Germany
Oct 07: Koln MTC Club, Germany
Oct 08: Straskirchen Plutonium Club, Germany
Oct 13: Bielefeld Forum, Germany
Oct 14: Wiehl Art Farm, Germany
Oct 15: Peine Black Hand In, Germany
Oct 23: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Oct 28: Furth Stadthalle Furth, Germany
Nov 04: Olching Legends Lounge, Germany
Nov 05: Friedrichshall Rockfabrik, Germany
Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 10: Wolverhampton Wolves Civic Halls, UK
Nov 11: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell, UK
Nov 12: Obertraublin Airport, Germany
Nov 18: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany
Dec 01: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Dec 02: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Dec 03: Diest Moonlight Music Hall, Belgium
Dec 04: Dordrecht Bibelot, Netherlands
Dec 08: Kandel Bienwaldhalle, Germany
Dec 09: Weiher Music Hall, Germany
Dec 11: Augsburg Spectrum Club, Germany
Dec 27: Kaiserslautern Fruchthalle, Germany
Dec 28: Neuss Partytur Club, Germany
Dec 29: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany