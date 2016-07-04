Bonfire split with singer David Reece

Bonfire have split with their singer David Reece.

The veteran German rockers parted ways with the American vocalist due to “personal and professional differences” that were deemed “irreconcilable.” He featured on their two latest albums, 2015’s Glorious and 2016’s Pearls.

The band have now re-hired their former singer Michael Bormann, who has also appeared on television show The Voice Germany. He was a member of Bonfire from 1993 until 1994.

Bonfire say: “This reunion of sorts with mastermind Hans Ziller at the controls has all the ingredients for a truly incredible future. With all the missing pieces finally in place, this alignment will prove to be the strongest Bonfire ever.”

They have a number of European tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

