Bob Seger details Ride Out

Veteran rocker Bob Seger has issued details of his long-awaited new album.

Ride Out is his first recording since 2006’s Face The Promise and launches on October 14 via Hideout Records. It’s available to pre-order now and those who do will be able to download You Take Me In and Seger’s cover of John Hiatt’s Detroit Made immediately. See the official video below.

It’s not the only cover on the album, with Seger also recording Steve Earle’s The Devil’s Right Hand and California Stars from Wilco and Billy Bragg’s Mermaid Avenue – a collaboration built on Woody Guthrie lyrics.

Seger is joined on the album by guitarist Rob McNelley, bassist Glenn Worf, keyboardist/guitarist Jim ‘Moose’ Brown and drummer Chad Cromwell. Laura Creamer, Shaun Murphy and Barb Payton provide backing vocals, while singer Vince Gill guests on the track Listen.

In addition to the standard edition of Seger’s 17th album, a deluxe version will be released, featuring three bonus tracks.

Seger says: “I’m really excited about the album. I hope the fans like it – we worked real hard on it.”

Ride Out tracklist