Bob Daisley’s lawsuit against Ozzy dismissed

Former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley’s lawsuit against the vocalist has been dismissed by a US district judge.

Daisley launched a lawsuit against Ozzy and his firm Blizzard Music Limited last year, claiming he was owed $2 million in unpaid royalties connected with Ozzy’s first two albums, Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, recorded in 1980, which featured the bassist’s songwriting and bass playing.

But, according to the Courthouse News Service, US District Judge Christina Snyder has dismissed the case and concluded that Daisley’s claims that Osbourne used a sham company to withhold royalty income from him stem from songwriter agreements that now require arbitration.

The lawsuit was filed on August 9, 2016, at the District Court of Douglas County, Nevada, but the case was then transferred to federal court.

Representatives of the Osbournes responded to the lawsuit last year saying that previous legal action brought by Daisley had failed and that multiple audits of Blizzard Music Limited had resulted in no discoveries of non-payment, adding: “after 36 years, this is tantamount to harassment.”

Daisley responded: “I wouldn’t care if I had $50 trillion. If somebody’s taking advantage of me, I want to put a stop to it. I wish Ozzy every success. I just have a problem with not getting paid properly.”

