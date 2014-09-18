BMTH Sykes is a ‘different person’

Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish says frontman Oli Sykes is like a “different person” since his stint in rehab.

At this year’s Alternative Press Music Awards, the singer revealed he spent years addicted to ketamine and, following a month in rehab, used his experiences to write their Sempiternal album.

Now Fish, who joined the band in 2012, says he saw the change in him instantly when they got together to start working on new material.

He tells Rock 105.9 WOBG: “The writing sessions they had done before he went into rehab hadn’t been productive because he was going through so much. When I came in, he’d just come out and everyone around him was still concerned – it was a weird time.

“The first song we did was And The Snakes Start To Sing, so we worked on that and really got stuck in. I can’t speak for Oli but I think from that point on, it gave him drive and focus.”

He continues: “I think it helped a lot for him to have re-found his love of writing music. It was a cathartic process because he was re-finding and rebuilding his relationships with everyone.

“I knew him before I joined, but most of my relationship with him has been since he came out of rehab and he’s a completely different person from what I can tell.”

Bring Me The Horizon finished runners-up to Iron Maiden in this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards and are set to play Wembley Arena on December 5, with Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave providing support.