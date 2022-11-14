Blur announce one-off UK reunion gig at Wembley Stadium

Blur have announced that they will be playing a one-off reunion show next year.

The concert will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on July 8, and will feature rapper Slowthai, singer-songwriter Self Esteem and pop duo Jockstrap as special guests.

It'll also serve as the band's first headline show since 2015, and their only UK performance of 2023, the year of which will mark their 35 year anniversary. Blur currently have no other tour dates announced.

Their performance in the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium will be the first time the band have ever played the venue, which they describe as a "bucket-list" moment. "We're a band that's done almost everything it's possible to do... what an iconic place, what an iconic venue. It's just incredibly exciting" drummer Dave Rowntree tells Sky News. (opens in new tab)

Speaking of the forthcoming reunion show, which will see the British rockers play a full greatest hits set, frontman Damon Albarn said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

While guitarist Graham Coxon affirms: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James offers, “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

And Rowntree adds: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Tickets (opens in new tab) will go on general sale on November 18 from 10am local time over on Ticketmaster.