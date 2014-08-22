Bluesy doomsters Witch Mountain unveil stunning new track

If earthy, bluesy doom sourced from the measureless caverns of the heart is your thing then the news that Witch Mountain chanteuse Uta Plotkin is due to part ways after the release of their latest album, Mobile Of Angels will likely have you penning a few ponderous odes to despair yourself.

Released on October 6 via Svart Records (for Europe) and Profound Lore Records (for the US), Mobile Of Angels is a mesmerising swansong, and having already previewed the turbulent and glorious track Psycho Animundi, we’re back for more in the form of the richly textured 10-minute rite of resolve and admonition that is Your Corrupt Ways (Sour The Hymn). Bringing a torch song sensibility to doom, as well as sounding like an exiled, female Robert Plant patiently planning revenge, it’s a track that sounds like it’s been simmering for a good few aeons, and will resonate for a good few many to come. Uta, we salute you and wish you well in your future endeavours! Witch Mountain, may your lambent flame guide you to another navigator of the nocturnal realms! And reader, submerge yourself into the track the track below and may you lose yourself to its brooding, emotional currents!

And pre-order Mobile Of Angels here!