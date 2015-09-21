Bluesfest reveal 30 free shows

Organisers of this year’s Prudential Bluesfest have added 30 free shows to the paid-for events at London’s O2 on November 7-8.
Evening headline acts the Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jo Harman, Tom Jones, Van Morrison and Matt Schofield were announced previously.
Now a stack of named acts including the Boom Band, the Bluejays, Bernie Marsden and Big Boy Bloater have been confirmed for daytime events in the venue’s main foyer, the Brooklyn Bowl and an acoustic stage.
Bluesfest director Leo Green says: “It’s thanks to our new partnership with Prudential that we’ve not only been able to come up with such a broad, far-reaching daytime programme for this year’s event, but that for the first time we’re also in a position to offer up tickets to all of these shows for nothing.
“We’re expecting in excess of 50,000 music fans on site across the weekend and are on course to become one of the biggest blues and roots festivals in the world.”
Tickets are available via Live Nation and AXS.com. Find out more.
Prudential Bluesfest 2015
Prudential Bluesfest evening shows
Nov 07: Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jo Harman
Nov 08: Tom Jones & Van Morrison, Matt Schofield
Prudential Bluesfest daytime shows
Main Foyer Stage
The Bluejays
The Excitements
Big Joe Louis
Darrel Highman
Marcus Bonfanti
Georgie Fame
Mudcats Blues Trio
Lauren Housley
Brooklyn Bowl Stage
The Boom Band
Big Boy Bloater
Laurence Jones
Bernie Marsden
Lefttennant (Scott McKeown)
Ian Siegal Band
Dr Feelgood
The Blues Band
Chris Farlowe
Jeremy Sassoon’s Ray Charles Project
Acoustic Stage
Catfish
Paddy Milner
VerseChorusVerse
The Cold Heart Revue
Danny Toeman
Lisa Marini
Matt Woosey
Half Deaf Clatch
Mollie Marriott