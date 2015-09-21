Bluesfest reveal 30 free shows

Organisers of this year’s Prudential Bluesfest have added 30 free shows to the paid-for events at London’s O2 on November 7-8.

Evening headline acts the Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jo Harman, Tom Jones, Van Morrison and Matt Schofield were announced previously.

Now a stack of named acts including the Boom Band, the Bluejays, Bernie Marsden and Big Boy Bloater have been confirmed for daytime events in the venue’s main foyer, the Brooklyn Bowl and an acoustic stage.

Bluesfest director Leo Green says: “It’s thanks to our new partnership with Prudential that we’ve not only been able to come up with such a broad, far-reaching daytime programme for this year’s event, but that for the first time we’re also in a position to offer up tickets to all of these shows for nothing.

“We’re expecting in excess of 50,000 music fans on site across the weekend and are on course to become one of the biggest blues and roots festivals in the world.”

Tickets are available via Live Nation and AXS.com. Find out more.

Prudential Bluesfest 2015

Prudential Bluesfest evening shows

Nov 07: Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jo Harman

Nov 08: Tom Jones & Van Morrison, Matt Schofield

Prudential Bluesfest daytime shows

Main Foyer Stage

The Bluejays

The Excitements

Big Joe Louis

Darrel Highman

Marcus Bonfanti

Georgie Fame

Mudcats Blues Trio

Lauren Housley

Brooklyn Bowl Stage

The Boom Band

Big Boy Bloater

Laurence Jones

Bernie Marsden

Lefttennant (Scott McKeown)

Ian Siegal Band

Dr Feelgood

The Blues Band

Chris Farlowe

Jeremy Sassoon’s Ray Charles Project

Acoustic Stage

Catfish

Paddy Milner

VerseChorusVerse

The Cold Heart Revue

Danny Toeman

Lisa Marini

Matt Woosey

Half Deaf Clatch

Mollie Marriott